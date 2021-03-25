 Top
Anupam Dev from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  25 March 2021 6:07 AM GMT


Anupam Dev Biography

Candidate Gender:

Male

Party:

Independent

Constituency:

Silchar

Early Life:


Anupam Dev is 33 years old and is a resident of Rangirkhari, Silchar. He is the son of Late. Ajoy Deb. He is married and his wife is a homemaker.


Education:


He is a Class X (Matric) pass from Adhar Chand School, Silchar, 2002 batch.

Career & Politics:

Asset: He has mentioned that he holds Rs. 20,000 as cash in hand and his wife has Rs.15, 000 as cash. He has 2 bank accounts. He also owns 1 Mahindra XUV. The gross total value of his movable asset is Rs.22.10 lakh and the gross total value of his wife's asset is Rs.6, 65,000.

The details of his immovable asset is stated as NIL.


