Anwar Hussain Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Anwar Hussain Laskar



Party Name: Samajwadi Party

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Anwar Hussain Laskar, son of Late Taimus Ali Laskar was born on the 28th of December 1964. He is married to Lufta Aktar Laskar. He is a permanent resident of Madhurbond (PHE Road) in the Cachar district of Assam.

Educational Qualifications

He is Class VIII (8) pass from Govt. Boys H.S School in the year 1976.

Career and Politics

Anwar Hussain Laskar is a two times ex-MLA. In 1996, he contested from Sonai district on an Asom Gana Parishad(AGP) ticket. He won the seat with 42,519 votes compared to his nearest rival Trailakshya Bhusan Nath, an Independent contestant who secured only 19,118 votes. In 2001, he once again won and retained his Sonai seat, this time on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He secured 28,523 votes compared to Congress's Kutub Ahmed Mazumder who secured 23,064.

He contested for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from the Silchar constituency but lost to Congress's Santosh Mohan Deb.

Anwar Hussain Laskar would contest in the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the constituency of Sonai on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 30.99 lakhs and his immoveable assets are worth Rs.1.50 crore.