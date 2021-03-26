Apurba Pathak from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Nalbari

Early Life:

Apurba Pathak is the son of late Amulya Pathak. He is 52 years old and is a resident of Vill. Khudrachenikuchi, P.O. Nankarbhoira, Mouza-Khata, under Nalbari Police Station, Dist. Nalbari. He is married to Santana Medhi Pathak. He is a social worker while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Nalbari Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Apurba Pathak received his M.Sc degree in Applied Botany & Biotechnology from Guwahati in 1995.

Career & Political Life:

Apurba Pathak is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -59 Nalbari Constituency, at serial no. 54, in part no. 141. He has no criminal cases pending against him.