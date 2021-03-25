Ashish Haldar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Ashish Haldar



Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Ashish Haldar, son of Ashutosh Haldar was born on the 13th of August 1978. He is a permanent resident of Dorgakona, a village in Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam. He is married.

Educational Qualifications

He is a B.Com from G.C. College, Silchar, 1998 batch. He did his M.Com in the year 2002 from Assam University, Silchar.

Career and Politics

Ashish Haldar was a veteran of the BJP and a popular leader amongst the party's grassroot workers. He had recently quit the BJP because he was denied the party ticket to contest the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Sonai constituency. The ticket was instead given to sitting MLA Aminul Haque Laskar. Haldar made his claims for the ticket in the 2016 assembly election too but was denied, yet he played a key role in BJP's victory in Sonai 2016 Assembly election. Now, feeling dejected for not being given the opportunity to contest from a BJP ticket, he would be fighting the 2021 Assembly elections from Sonai as an Independent candidate.

He is also a businessman.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 49,35,158 and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 1.06 crore.