Augustine Enghee from Baithalangso Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Augustine Enghee Candidate Gender Male Party: INC Constituency: Baithalangso



Early Life



Augustine Enghee is a resident of Ampathar village in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Buleshwar Enghee. He is 32 years old.

Education:



He is Higher Secondary (Class XI) pass from Sankardev Junior College, Hojai in 2010.

Politics and Career:

He is a cultivator by profession.

He is a first-time candidate contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Baithalangso constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.