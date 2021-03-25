Augustine Enghee from Baithalangso Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Augustine Enghee
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
INC
Constituency:
Baithalangso
Early Life
Augustine Enghee is a resident of Ampathar village in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Buleshwar Enghee. He is 32 years old.
Education:
He is Higher Secondary (Class XI) pass from Sankardev Junior College, Hojai in 2010.
Politics and Career:
He is a cultivator by profession.
He is a first-time candidate contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Baithalangso constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.