Augustine Enghee from Baithalangso Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:46 AM GMT


Augustine Enghee

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

INC

Constituency:

Baithalangso


Early Life

Augustine Enghee is a resident of Ampathar village in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Buleshwar Enghee. He is 32 years old.

Education:

He is Higher Secondary (Class XI) pass from Sankardev Junior College, Hojai in 2010.

Politics and Career:

He is a cultivator by profession.

He is a first-time candidate contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Baithalangso constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
