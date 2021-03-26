Aziz Ahmed Khan from Karimganj South: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Aziz Ahmed Khan

Party: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Constituency: Karimganj South

Early Life:

Aziz Ahmed Khan is from Farampasha, Nilambazar of Karimganj. He is 42 years old. His father's name is Mazir Uddin Ahmed Khan. He is married to Razia Begum.

Education:

He is Class 9 pass from Swami VirajanandaVidyaneketan in the year 1985.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Aziz contesting on an AIDUF ticket won with 58060 votes defeating Siddeque Ahmed of INC (Congress).

This year, he would be contesting on an AGP ticket from Karimganj South Constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 35.12 lakhs.