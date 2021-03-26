 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Aziz Ahmed Khan from Karimganj South: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Aziz Ahmed Khan political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:05 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Aziz Ahmed Khan

Party: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Constituency: Karimganj South

Early Life:

Aziz Ahmed Khan is from Farampasha, Nilambazar of Karimganj. He is 42 years old. His father's name is Mazir Uddin Ahmed Khan. He is married to Razia Begum.

Education:

He is Class 9 pass from Swami VirajanandaVidyaneketan in the year 1985.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Aziz contesting on an AIDUF ticket won with 58060 votes defeating Siddeque Ahmed of INC (Congress).

This year, he would be contesting on an AGP ticket from Karimganj South Constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 35.12 lakhs.

Aziz Ahmed Khan Aziz Ahmed Khan biography Aziz Ahmed Khan political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X