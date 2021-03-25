Babul Kumar from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Babul Kumar is a son of Mohanlal Kumar. He is 47 years old, a resident of Rosekandi T.E., Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He is married to Joymati Kumar. He was a Cultivator. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He doesn't own any moveable asset expect few valuable things of weight and value. He doesn't own any immovable asset. Education :



He has completed his HSLC from Narshing H.S School, 1990. Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was Cultivator by profession. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.