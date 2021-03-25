 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Babul Kumar from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Babul Kumar political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Babul Kumar from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 9:41 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Independent

Algapur

Early Life :

Babul Kumar is a son of Mohanlal Kumar. He is 47 years old, a resident of Rosekandi T.E., Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He is married to Joymati Kumar. He was a Cultivator. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

  • He doesn't own any moveable asset expect few valuable things of weight and value. He doesn't own any immovable asset.

Education :

He has completed his HSLC from Narshing H.S School, 1990.

Career and Political Life :


He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was Cultivator by profession. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


Babul Kumar Babul Kumar biography Babul Kumar political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X