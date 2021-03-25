Badar Uddin from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Badar Uddin Biography Candidate Gender Female Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Badar Uddin is a resident of Karaiguri Mikirpara Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Nimar Ali. Badar is 51 years old and he is a cultivator.

Education:

He studied up to Class X from Pubjarumi Government Aided High School in 1987.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 50,000 and his immovable assets have a market value worth Rs 11, 75000.