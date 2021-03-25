Badrul Islam Barbhuiya from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Badrul Islam Barbhuiya is a son of Abdul Khalique Barbhuiya. He is 43 years old, resident of Chiporsangon, Algapur, Assam. He is married to Masuma Mumtaz Mazumder. He was a self-employed businessman and his wife is a Govt employ. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency Assam. He has one self bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse and cash in hand, he has also one Motor Vehicle, Maruti 800 and Renault Duster and gold jewellery.

• In the case of immovable asset, he has one agricultural land of 1 Bigha and one non - agricultural land of 4 Bigha, also a residential building of 2 Bigha, which is altogether worth Rs.2,25,00000 in the recent market value.

Education :





He has Bachelors in Arts from S.S College Hailakandi under Assam University, in the year 2000.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is

L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.