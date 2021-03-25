Bahar Ashik from Badarpur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Bahar Ashik

Party: Independent

Constituency: Badarpur

Early Life:

Bahar Ashik is from Bundashil, Badarpur in Karimganj district of Assam. His father's name is Abdul Quddus. He is 39 years old. He is married to Tanzeen Aktar Barbhuiyan.

Education:

He is an MBA from Sikkim Manipal University, 2008 batch.

Career and Politics:

He would contest the Assam assembly election 2021 for the first time as an Independent candidate from Badarpur constituency.

Asset:

The value of his moveable assets are Rs. 5.32lakhs.