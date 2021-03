Baktar Uddin Mazumder Biography Candidate Gender: Male Party: Independent Constituency: Silchar

Early Life:

Baktar Uddin Mazumder is the son of Late Abdul RohmanMazumder. He is 56 years old and he is a resident of Berenga, Silchar. He is married and his wife is a homemaker.

Education:

He has studied till 6th standard in Berenga Balika Vidyalaya, Silchar.

Career & Politics:

He is a driver by profession.

The gross total value of his assets is estimated at Rs. 19.76 lakhs.