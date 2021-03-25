 Top
Bani Kanta Das from Morigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:16 AM GMT


Bani Kanta Das Biography

Candidate Gender:

Male

Party:

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Constituency:

Morigaon

Early life:


Bani Kanta Das is the son of Late. Bidya Das. He is 57 years old and is a resident of Katahguri village, Morigaon. He is married to Maini Mahanta, a retired teacher.

Education:


He did his MA in Political Science from Gauhati University in the year 1986.

Career & Politics:


He is self-employed and has a distributorship for LPG cylinders.

Asset: The gross total value of his movable assets is estimated at over Rs. 1.40 crore.




