Bani Kanta Das from Morigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Bani Kanta Das Biography
Candidate Gender:
Male
Party:
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Constituency:
Morigaon
Early life:
Bani Kanta Das is the son of Late. Bidya Das. He is 57 years old and is a resident of Katahguri village, Morigaon. He is married to Maini Mahanta, a retired teacher.
Education:
He did his MA in Political Science from Gauhati University in the year 1986.
Career & Politics:
He is self-employed and has a distributorship for LPG cylinders.
Asset: The gross total value of his movable assets is estimated at over Rs. 1.40 crore.