Bapan Banik from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Panery

Early Life:

BapanBanik is the son of RatanBanik. He is 36 years old and is a resident of Vill. No.1 Uttar Dimakuchi, P.O. Dimakuchi, P.S. Dimakuchi, Mouza: Sekhar, Dist. Udalguri. He is married toPiyaliBanik. He is a businessman and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from PaneryVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

BapanBanik Passed 9th standard from SekharSankardev Mission H.S. School in the year 2000.

Career & Political Life:

BapanBanik is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -64 Panery Constituency, at serial no. 484, in part no. 51. He has no criminal cases pending against him.