Bappi Paul from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:18 AM GMT


Bappi Paul Biography

Candidate Gender:

Male

Party:

Independent

Constituency:

silchar

Early life:


Bappi Paul is the son of LateSanjit Paul and is a resident of Arun Chanda Road, Silchar. He is 32 years old. He is married and his wife is a homemaker.


Education:


He is Class X (Matric) pass, 2004 batch from Adharchand Higher Secondary School, Silchar.

Career & Politics:


He is a businessman. He is contesting Assam Assembly elections for the first time. He is contesting as an Independent from the Silchar constituency.

He has two bank accounts and gold ornaments worth Rs.25, 000. The gross total value of his movable assets is Rs. 69,000.

There is one FIR filed against him for cruelty against the woman.


