Bebul Das from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Bebul Das
Party Name: Independent
Constituency: Ratabari
Early Life:
Bebul Das is from Mahipur, Ratabariin Karimganj district. He is 40 years old. His father's name is Late Bihari Das. He is married to Probha Das. He is also a social worker.
Education:
He is Class 8 passfrom Baruala High school in the year 1989.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the Assam elections for the first time as an Independent candidate from Ratabari constituency.
Asset:
The total value of his moveable asset is Rs. 251,000.