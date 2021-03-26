 Top
Bebul Das from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Bebul Das political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:09 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Bebul Das

Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Ratabari

Early Life:

Bebul Das is from Mahipur, Ratabariin Karimganj district. He is 40 years old. His father's name is Late Bihari Das. He is married to Probha Das. He is also a social worker.

Education:

He is Class 8 passfrom Baruala High school in the year 1989.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the Assam elections for the first time as an Independent candidate from Ratabari constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable asset is Rs. 251,000.

