Bhagaban Deka from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Voters Party International Kalaigaon Early Life : Bhagaban Deka is a son of Late Dimbeswar Deka. He is 41 years old, a resident of Singrimari,, District - Udalguri, BTAD Assam. He is married to Barnali Deka. He is a self employed businessman and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest from Voters Party International party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one self bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse and few cash in hand, he also owns few gold jewellery and one Motor Car, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.

• In case of immovable asset, he owns an agricultural land of 4 Bigha and one Residential House of 1K-7L. He has also invested in the land by way of development construction, etc.

Education :





He HSLC passed from Don Bosco High School (SEBA) in the year 1999.

Career and Political Life :

He is a newly elected candidate set up by Voters Party International for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He is a self employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.