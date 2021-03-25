 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Bhagaban Deka from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Bhagaban Deka political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Bhagaban Deka from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 12:55 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Voters Party International

Kalaigaon

Early Life :

Bhagaban Deka is a son of Late Dimbeswar Deka. He is 41 years old, a resident of Singrimari,, District - Udalguri, BTAD Assam. He is married to Barnali Deka. He is a self employed businessman and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest from Voters Party International party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

  • He has one self bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse and few cash in hand, he also owns few gold jewellery and one Motor Car, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.

• In case of immovable asset, he owns an agricultural land of 4 Bigha and one Residential House of 1K-7L. He has also invested in the land by way of development construction, etc.

Education :

He HSLC passed from Don Bosco High School (SEBA) in the year 1999.

Career and Political Life :

He is a newly elected candidate set up by Voters Party International for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He is a self employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


Bhagaban Deka Bhagaban Deka biography Bhagaban Deka political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X