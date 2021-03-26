Bhumitra Kachari from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Female Voters Party International Panery

Early Life:

Bhumitra Kachari is the wife of NibaranKachari. She is 43 years old and is a resident of Vill. No.1 Khagarabari, P.O. Panisheli, P.S. Tangla, Dist. Udalguri. She is a housewife and her husband is daily wage labour. Presently, she is contesting as a candidate of Voters Party International in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from PaneryVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

BhumitraKachari has passed 10th class from Dalongghat Girls High School in the year 1995.

Career & Political Life:

BhumitraKachari is a candidate of the Voters Party International. Her name is enrolled in L.A. -64 Panery Constituency, at serial no. 301, in part no. 87. She has no criminal cases pending against her.