Candidate Name- Bijon Paul



Political Party- Independent

Constituency- Sonai

Early Life:

Bijon Paul is the son of Late Badol Paul. He is about 41 years of age and is a resident of Ghungur, near Silchar Medical College, Silchar in the district of Cachar, Assam.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Hathikal High School in the year 1996.

Career & Politics:

He would be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent from the Sonai constituency.