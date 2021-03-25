Bijoy Malakar from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Bijoy Malakar Biography Candidate Gender: Male Party: BJP Constituency: Ratabari

Bijoy Malakar is the son of Sankar Malakar and PranotiMalakar. He was born in 1980 and is 41 years old. He is a resident of College Road, R.K Nagar, Karimganj. He is unmarried.





He passed his Praveshika Examination (Equivalent to Matric/Class X) under Assam Sanskrit Board from Jatindra Mohan Chatuspathi.





He is a businessman. He was elected from Ratabari in 2019 when he won the by-elections for the Assam Legislative Assembly that year. The by-elections happened because KripanathMallah, the then Ratabari MLA, got elected as the Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from Karimganj constituency of Assam.

The gross total value of his movable assets is Rs.18.93 lakhs. The total current market value of his immovable assets is estimated at Rs. 52 lakhs. He has invested Rs.30 lakhs in a plot of land.