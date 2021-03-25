Biju Chanda from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Biju Chanda Biography Candidate Gender: Biju Chanda Party: Independent Constituency: Silchar

Early Life:

Biju Chanda is the son of Late Binod Chanda and is a resident of Rongpur, Silchar. He is 40 years old and is married to Mousumi Chanda who is a homemaker.

Education:

He has studied till the 9th standard, from Bipin Higher Secondary school in the year 1999.

Career & Politics:

In works in the private sector. His job is his main source of income. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections for the first time as an Independent candidate form Udharbond constituency.

The gross total value of his movable assets is Rs.2.42 lakhs.