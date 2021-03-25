Bikash Lal Dhubi from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate name: Bikash Lal Dhubi

Party: Independent

Constituency: Ratabari

Early Life:

Bikash Lal Dhubi is from Anipur tea estate, Ratabari in Karimganj distric. He is 49 years old. His father's name is Late Dewkishun Dhubi and his mother's name is Kamala Dhubi. He is married to Sabita Dhubi and is blessed with two sons named Bibek and Bidhan and a daughter named Bishakha Dhubi.

Education:

He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from R.K Nagar College, Karimganj.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections for the first time as an Independent candidate from Ratabari constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 15,560.60.