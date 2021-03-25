Bikram Hanse from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name- Bikram Hanse



Party- Independent (APHLC)

Constituency- Baithalangso

Early Life

Bikram Hanse is the son of Cim Hanse. He is about 33 years of age and is a resident of Lindok Hanse Gaon, a village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Education

He is a HSLC (Matric) pass from Don Bosco, Hamren, 2006.

Career and Politics

Bikram Hanse is a distinguished activist from Karbi Anglong. He is a former President of the Greater Guwahati Karbi Students Association (GGKSA) and a former Vice-President of the North East Forum For Indigenous Peoples (NEFIP). Hanse joined the All Party Hills Leader's Conference (APHLC) in August, 2020 as a youth leader and went on to become the President of Baithatlangso (ST) Constituency, West Karbi Anglong.

Hanse will fight the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election on an Independent (APHLC) ticket from the constituency of Baithalangso (ST).

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 10 lakhs.