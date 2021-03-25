 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Bikram Hanse from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Bikram Hanse political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Bikram Hanse from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 12:18 PM GMT

Candidate Name- Bikram Hanse

Party- Independent (APHLC)

Constituency- Baithalangso

Early Life

Bikram Hanse is the son of Cim Hanse. He is about 33 years of age and is a resident of Lindok Hanse Gaon, a village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Education

He is a HSLC (Matric) pass from Don Bosco, Hamren, 2006.

Career and Politics

Bikram Hanse is a distinguished activist from Karbi Anglong. He is a former President of the Greater Guwahati Karbi Students Association (GGKSA) and a former Vice-President of the North East Forum For Indigenous Peoples (NEFIP). Hanse joined the All Party Hills Leader's Conference (APHLC) in August, 2020 as a youth leader and went on to become the President of Baithatlangso (ST) Constituency, West Karbi Anglong.

Hanse will fight the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election on an Independent (APHLC) ticket from the constituency of Baithalangso (ST).

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 10 lakhs.


Bikram Hanse Bikram Hanse biography Bikram Hanse political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X