Binoy Kumar Roy from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Binoy Kumar Roy political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 6:45 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

IND (Independent)

Hailakandi

Early Life:

Binoy Kumar Roy is the son of Lokendra Chandra Roy. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Vill. Bashdahar Part II, P.O. – Matijuri, P.S. & Dist. Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Priyanka Roy. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Binoy Kumar Roy passed his H.S. Examination from S.S. College Hailakandi in 1999.

Career & Political Life:

Binoy Kumar Roy is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 30, in Part No. – 39. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


