Binoy Kumar Roy from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

Binoy Kumar Roy is the son of Lokendra Chandra Roy. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Vill. Bashdahar Part II, P.O. – Matijuri, P.S. & Dist. Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Priyanka Roy. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Binoy Kumar Roy passed his H.S. Examination from S.S. College Hailakandi in 1999.

Career & Political Life:

Binoy Kumar Roy is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 30, in Part No. – 39. He has no criminal cases pending against him.