Bishnu Dhari Malah from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  25 March 2021 4:50 PM GMT

Candidate Name: Bishnu Dhari Malah

Party: Independent

Constituency: Ratabari

Early Life:

Bishnu Dhari Malah is from Chargola tea estate, Ratabari, Karimganj. He is 49 years old. His father's name is Late Jamuna Mallah and his mother's name is Late Kausallya Mallah. He is married to Bina Mallah and is blessed with one daughter named Bipasha Mallah and one son named Bijit Mallah.

Education:

He is Class 9 pass from Channighat High School, Bidyanagar, Karimganj.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting for the first time as an Independent candidate from Ratabari constituency.

