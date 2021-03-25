Bishway Chamak Goswami from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Gana Parishad Silchar Early Life : Bishway Chamak Goswami is the son of Late Balesh Ranjan Goswami. He is 47 years old, resident of Tarapur, Kali Mohan Road, Silchar -3, P.O. and P.S.-Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam.



He was married to Suparna Goswami. He was a self-employed businessman in respect of photo frame, etc. and his wife is a tutor cum housewife. He is a Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP) party candidate of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam. He has one Motor vehicle and gold jewellery, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.



• Goswami has immovable assets, he has one agricultural land, location - 2nd R.S. Patta No. 51,52, Dag no. 168,169,170, 171, 59, with a total area of 12 Kattas which is nearly approx. 25 Lacs in the recent market value and he has one residential building at Tarapur, Kali Mohan Road, Silchar which is approx. Rs. 1 Crore in the recent market value.



Education :





He has a Bachelors in Arts from Assam University, Silchar, 1999-2000.

Career and Political Life :





He is a newly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by BGP. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.