Biswajit Brahma from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Janata Dal (United) Rangiya

Early Life:

Biswajit Brahma is the son of GauriKanta Brahma. He is 40 years old and is a resident of No.3 Balabari, P.O. Bagdoba, P.S. Gorewar, Dist. Baksa. He was an advocate while his wife is a businesswoman. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from RangiyaVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Biswajit Brahma has a degree in B.Sc and LLB.

Career & Political Life:

Biswajit Brahma is a candidate of Janata Dal (United). His name is enrolled in L.A. -57 Rangiya Constituency, at serial no. 205, in part no. 137. He has no criminal cases pending against him.