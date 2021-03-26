 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Biswajit Brahma from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Biswajit Brahma political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Biswajit Brahma from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 7:47 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Janata Dal (United)

Rangiya

Early Life:

Biswajit Brahma is the son of GauriKanta Brahma. He is 40 years old and is a resident of No.3 Balabari, P.O. Bagdoba, P.S. Gorewar, Dist. Baksa. He was an advocate while his wife is a businesswoman. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from RangiyaVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Biswajit Brahma has a degree in B.Sc and LLB.

Career & Political Life:

Biswajit Brahma is a candidate of Janata Dal (United). His name is enrolled in L.A. -57 Rangiya Constituency, at serial no. 205, in part no. 137. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Biswajit Brahma Biswajit Brahma biography Biswajit Brahma political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X