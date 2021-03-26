Biswajit Minj from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Panery

Early Life:

BiswajitMinj is the son of John AmritMinj. He is 38 years old and is a resident of NaobandhaGaon, P.O. Attareekhat, P.S. Dimakuchi. He is married toSanjeetaKerketa. He is a Grade 3 worker at the Administrative Branch and his wife is a staff nurse. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from PaneryVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

BiswajitMinj completed his B.A. from Tezpur under Gauhati University in the year 2008.

Career & Political Life:

BiswajitMinj is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -64 Panery Constituency, at serial no. 831, in part no. 96. He has no criminal cases pending against him.