Biswarup Bhattacharjee from Badarpur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Biswarup Bhattacharjee Biography
Gender:
Male
Party:
Bharatiya Janata party
Constituency:
Badarpur
Early Life
Biswarup Bhattacharjee is the son of Late. Bireshwar Bhattacharjee and Late. Amiyabala Bhattacharjee. He is 68 years old and is a resident of Redcross Road, Ward No.12, Karimganj. He is married to Sarmila Bhattacharjee who is a homemaker.
Education
He is a graduate from Karimganj College, Karimganj.
Career & Politics
He is self-employed and his source of income is from business. He is the Associate Vice-president of Assam Olympic Association. He is contesting Assam elections for the first time. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on a BJP ticket from Badarpur constituency.
He has 3 bank accounts and valuables worth Rs. 46,000. The gross total value of his movable asset is Rs. 8.29 lakhs.