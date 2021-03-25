Biswarup Bhattacharjee from Badarpur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Biswarup Bhattacharjee Biography Gender: Male Party: Bharatiya Janata party Constituency: Badarpur

Early Life

Biswarup Bhattacharjee is the son of Late. Bireshwar Bhattacharjee and Late. Amiyabala Bhattacharjee. He is 68 years old and is a resident of Redcross Road, Ward No.12, Karimganj. He is married to Sarmila Bhattacharjee who is a homemaker.

Education

He is a graduate from Karimganj College, Karimganj.

Career & Politics

He is self-employed and his source of income is from business. He is the Associate Vice-president of Assam Olympic Association. He is contesting Assam elections for the first time. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on a BJP ticket from Badarpur constituency.

He has 3 bank accounts and valuables worth Rs. 46,000. The gross total value of his movable asset is Rs. 8.29 lakhs.