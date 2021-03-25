 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Bodrul Hoque from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Bodrul Hoque political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Bodrul Hoque from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:46 AM GMT

Bodrul Hoque Biography

Gender

Male

Party:

AJP

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Bodrul Hoque is a resident of Pabijuri Village, Hojai district of Assam. He is the son Late of Abdul Rouf. Hoque is 48 years old.

Education:

He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Deshabandhu High School in 1992.


Career and Politics:

He is a businessman and cultivator.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 16 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of worth Rs.89 lakh.

Bodrul Hoque Bodrul Hoque biography Bodrul Hoque political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X