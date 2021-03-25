Bodrul Hoque from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Bodrul Hoque Biography Gender Male Party: AJP Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Bodrul Hoque is a resident of Pabijuri Village, Hojai district of Assam. He is the son Late of Abdul Rouf. Hoque is 48 years old.

Education:



He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Deshabandhu High School in 1992.





Career and Politics:

He is a businessman and cultivator.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 16 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of worth Rs.89 lakh.