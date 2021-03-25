Brojendra Chandra Das from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Brojendra Chandra Das is a son of Rathi Kanta Das. He is 48 years old, a resident of Dwigar Srikonai, Silchar, Assam. He is married to Manika Das. He was a Cultivator by profession and now an independent candidate. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency Assam. He doesn't own any moveable assets and some cash in hand. In case of an immovable asset, he has one agricultural land with a total area of 3200 sq. Ft.

Education :

He has completed his H.S from Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School in the year 1994.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. Before that, he was a Cultivator. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.