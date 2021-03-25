Bulbul Alam Choudhury from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Bulbul Alam Choudhury is a son of Fakar Uddin Choudhury. He is 32 years old, a resident of Janaki Bazar, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. • In case of immovable asset, he has one agricultural land with a total area of 1.87 Acre and one non-agricultural land with a total area 19900 sq. Ft. And one Assam Type residential house, altogether worth Rs.8,70,000 in the recent market value.

Education :





He has completed his HSLC from Chiporsangan Public HS School in the year 2007.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.