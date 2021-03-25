Bulbul Alam Choudhury from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Early Life :
Bulbul Alam Choudhury is a son of Fakar Uddin Choudhury. He is 32 years old, a resident of Janaki Bazar, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.
- He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.
• In case of immovable asset, he has one agricultural land with a total area of 1.87 Acre and one non-agricultural land with a total area 19900 sq. Ft. And one Assam Type residential house, altogether worth Rs.8,70,000 in the recent market value.
Education :
He has completed his HSLC from Chiporsangan Public HS School in the year 2007.
Career and Political Life :
He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.