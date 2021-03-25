Chandra Kanta Terang from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Chandra Kanta Terang Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: Autonomous State Demand Committee Constituency: Howraghat

Early Life:

Chandra Kanta Terang is a resident of Rongmili village, in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Monsing Terang. Terang is 63 years old.



Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from Dengaon High School in 1977.





Career and Politics:

He is an Ex- MLA and Social worker.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on an Autonomous State Demand Committee ticket.



According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 2 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of Rs.1 lakh and his wife's total movable assets are worth Rs 1 lakh and immovable assets are worth Rs 5 lakh.