Chomang Teron from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

CHOMANG TERON Biography: Gender: Male Party: National People's Party Constituency: Howraghat

Early Life

Chomang Teron is the son of Late. Mensing Teron. Teron is a resident of Longjonsarpo, Diphu. He is married to Rebika Terangpi, a Lower Primary School Teacher. They have 2 children.





Career & Politics

Chomang Teron is a cultivator and agriculture is his main source of income. He is a first-time contestant, contesting the Assam Assembly elections from Howraghat on a NPP ticket.

He has Rs. 50,000 as cash in hand and has 3 bank accounts. The gross total value of his movable asset is Rs. 30.23 lakhs.