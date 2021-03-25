Chomang Teron from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
CHOMANG TERON Biography:
|
Gender:
|
Male
|
Party:
|
National People's Party
|
Constituency:
|
Howraghat
Early Life
Chomang Teron is the son of Late. Mensing Teron. Teron is a resident of Longjonsarpo, Diphu. He is married to Rebika Terangpi, a Lower Primary School Teacher. They have 2 children.
Career & Politics
Chomang Teron is a cultivator and agriculture is his main source of income. He is a first-time contestant, contesting the Assam Assembly elections from Howraghat on a NPP ticket.
He has Rs. 50,000 as cash in hand and has 3 bank accounts. The gross total value of his movable asset is Rs. 30.23 lakhs.