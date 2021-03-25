 Top
Debabrata Saha from Hojai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Debabrata Saha from Hojai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:36 AM GMT


Debabrata Saha Biography

Candidate Gender

Female

Party:

INC

Constituency:

Hojai

Early Life:

Debabrata Saha is a resident of Krshna Nagar, Hojai Town in Hojai District of Assam. He is the son of Divesh Chandra Saha. He is 47 years old and is a businessman by profession.

Education:

He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Deshabandhu Hoai Vidyapith Higher Secondary School under AHSEC, in 1993.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Hojai constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 87 lakh.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
