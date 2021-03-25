Debabrata Saha from Hojai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Debabrata Saha Biography
Candidate Gender
Female
Party:
INC
Constituency:
Hojai
Early Life:
Debabrata Saha is a resident of Krshna Nagar, Hojai Town in Hojai District of Assam. He is the son of Divesh Chandra Saha. He is 47 years old and is a businessman by profession.
Education:
He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Deshabandhu Hoai Vidyapith Higher Secondary School under AHSEC, in 1993.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Hojai constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 87 lakh.