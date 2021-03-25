Dilip Sing Bey from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Dilip Sing Bey
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Diphu
Early life:
Dilip Sing Bey is a resident of Rongbithi Tiri Englengoan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Khary Bey. He is 40 years old.
Education:
He is class IX (9) Pass from Chandra Sing Teron High School, Diphu in 1993.
Career and Politics:
He is a cultivator by profession.
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent candidate.
Asset:
His total movable assets is worth Rs 9 lakh.