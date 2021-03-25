 Top
Dilip Sing Bey from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Dilip Sing Bey from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:26 AM GMT


Dilip Sing Bey

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Diphu

Early life:

Dilip Sing Bey is a resident of Rongbithi Tiri Englengoan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Khary Bey. He is 40 years old.

Education:

He is class IX (9) Pass from Chandra Sing Teron High School, Diphu in 1993.

Career and Politics:

He is a cultivator by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

His total movable assets is worth Rs 9 lakh.


