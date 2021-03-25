Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury Biography
Candidate Gender
Female
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Jamunamukh
Early Life:
Diluwara Begum Chowdhury is a resident of Doboka Town in Hojai district of Assam. She is 41 years old. She is married to Imdad Ali. She is a businesswoman by profession.
Education:
She is Class X (Matric) pass from Doboka Higher Secondary School, Assam in 1999.
Career and Politics:
She is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, her total movable assets are worth Rs. 70 lakh and her husband's movable assets have a market value of Rs.3 cr. Her immovable assets are worth Rs 41 lakh and her husband's immovable assets are worth Rs 7cr.