Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury Biography Candidate Gender Female Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury is a resident of Doboka Town in Hojai district of Assam. She is 41 years old. She is married to Imdad Ali. She is a businesswoman by profession.

Education:

She is Class X (Matric) pass from Doboka Higher Secondary School, Assam in 1999.

Career and Politics:

She is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, her total movable assets are worth Rs. 70 lakh and her husband's movable assets have a market value of Rs.3 cr. Her immovable assets are worth Rs 41 lakh and her husband's immovable assets are worth Rs 7cr.