 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Diluwara Begum Chowdhury political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:22 AM GMT


Diluwara Begum Chowdhury Biography

Candidate Gender

Female

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury is a resident of Doboka Town in Hojai district of Assam. She is 41 years old. She is married to Imdad Ali. She is a businesswoman by profession.

Education:

She is Class X (Matric) pass from Doboka Higher Secondary School, Assam in 1999.

Career and Politics:

She is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, her total movable assets are worth Rs. 70 lakh and her husband's movable assets have a market value of Rs.3 cr. Her immovable assets are worth Rs 41 lakh and her husband's immovable assets are worth Rs 7cr.


Diluwara Begum Chowdhury Diluwara Begum Chowdhury biography Diluwar Begum Chowdhury political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X