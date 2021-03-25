 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Dipak Ranjan Roy from Dholai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Dipak Ranjan Roy political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Dipak Ranjan Roy from Dholai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 9:01 AM GMT

Dipak Ranjay Roy Biography

Gender

Male

Party:

Independent

Constituency:

Dholai

Early Life:

Dipak Ranjan Roy is a resident of Mahadevpur village in Cachar district of Assam. He is age 50 years old. He is the son of Late Binoy Bhushan Roy. He is married to Sudipta Roy who is a homemaker.

Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from B.N.M.P & H.S School, Dholai in the year 1988.

Career and Politics:

He is a home (private tuitions) tutor by profession.

This is the first time he shall be contesting the Assam Assembly Elections. Dipak Ranjan Roy shall be contesting as an Independent candidate from Dholai constituency.

The gross total value of his movable assets is Rs 1,55,000 and his immovable assets is Rs 9,00,000.

Dipak Ranjan Roy Dipak Ranjan Roy biography Dipak Ranjan Roy political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X