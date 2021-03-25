Dipak Ranjan Roy from Dholai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Dipak Ranjay Roy Biography Gender Male Party: Independent Constituency: Dholai

Early Life:

Dipak Ranjan Roy is a resident of Mahadevpur village in Cachar district of Assam. He is age 50 years old. He is the son of Late Binoy Bhushan Roy. He is married to Sudipta Roy who is a homemaker.

Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from B.N.M.P & H.S School, Dholai in the year 1988.

Career and Politics:

He is a home (private tuitions) tutor by profession.

This is the first time he shall be contesting the Assam Assembly Elections. Dipak Ranjan Roy shall be contesting as an Independent candidate from Dholai constituency.

The gross total value of his movable assets is Rs 1,55,000 and his immovable assets is Rs 9,00,000.