Dipayan Chakraborty from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Janata Party Silchar Early Life : Dipayan Chakraborty is a son of Late Ishita Ranjan Chakraborty. He is 51 years old, resident of Station Road, Tarapur, Silchar, Assam. He is married to Rumlee Bhattacharjee. He was a self-employed businessman and his wife is a Post Graduate Private Teacher. He is a Bharatiya Janata Parishad (BJP) party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has 3 self bank accounts and 2 bank accounts in the name of his spouse. He has also invested in NSS, Postal saving, Insurance Policies etc, worth Rs.94,563.00. He has one Motor cycle Hero Splender and a few jewellery (gold), other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.

Education :

He has a Bachelors in Arts from Vinayaka Missions, Sikkim University, 2018.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by BjP. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam at Serial No. 617 in Part No. 140.



There is a pending case against him that is the case no. CR 2466/2007 (In the Court of Shri Abhilekh Anjan Gogoi, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Silchar) with Section: Clause 3 of Assam Trade Articles (Licencing and Control) order, 1982, r/w section 6 and 7 of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation od supply and distribution) order, 2000.