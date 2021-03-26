Dipendra Das from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Dipendra Das

Party: Independent

Constituency: Ratabari

Early Life:

Dipendra Das is from Bhabanipur, Baruala of Karimganj. He is 52 years old. His father's name is Late Ambika Charan Das. He is engaged in social work.

Education:

His highest qualification is HSLC (Matric) pass from PolliUnnayan high school, Jarailbari in the year 1988.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting Assam elections for the first time as an Independent candidate from Ratabari constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 41,000. The total market value of his immoveable assets is Rs. 2, 00,000.