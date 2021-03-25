 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Dulali Chakraborty from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Dulali Chakraborty political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Dulali Chakraborty from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:50 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Female

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Silchar

Early Life :

Dulali Chakraborty is a wife of Bhabatosh Chaskraborty. She is 59 years old, resident of Choto Jalega Basti Pt,-II, P.O. Dwarbond, P.S. Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. She was married to Bhabatosh Chakraborty. Both of them are self-employed. She is a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from

L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam.

• She has 3 self bank accounts and 1 bank account in the name of her husband, other than that she doesn't own any other such movable assets.


  • In case of immovable assets, she has one residential building in the name of her husband with allotment no. 10/28/40/60 Dag No. 234/235 Chalta Porgona, which is approx. Rs.4.5 Lacs in the recent market value.

Education :

She has an M.A Music degree from Bongiya Sangeet Kala Kendra in the year 2010.

Career and Political Life :

She is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). Before that, she was a self-employed woman. The number and name of the constituency that she is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against her.


Dulali Chakraborty Dulali Chakraborty biography Dulali Chakraborty political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X