Dulali Chakraborty from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Female
|
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)
|
Silchar
Early Life :
Dulali Chakraborty is a wife of Bhabatosh Chaskraborty. She is 59 years old, resident of Choto Jalega Basti Pt,-II, P.O. Dwarbond, P.S. Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. She was married to Bhabatosh Chakraborty. Both of them are self-employed. She is a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from
L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam.
• She has 3 self bank accounts and 1 bank account in the name of her husband, other than that she doesn't own any other such movable assets.
- In case of immovable assets, she has one residential building in the name of her husband with allotment no. 10/28/40/60 Dag No. 234/235 Chalta Porgona, which is approx. Rs.4.5 Lacs in the recent market value.
Education :
She has an M.A Music degree from Bongiya Sangeet Kala Kendra in the year 2010.
Career and Political Life :
She is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). Before that, she was a self-employed woman. The number and name of the constituency that she is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against her.