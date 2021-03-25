Dulali Chakraborty from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Female Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Silchar Early Life : Dulali Chakraborty is a wife of Bhabatosh Chaskraborty. She is 59 years old, resident of Choto Jalega Basti Pt,-II, P.O. Dwarbond, P.S. Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. She was married to Bhabatosh Chakraborty. Both of them are self-employed. She is a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam. • She has 3 self bank accounts and 1 bank account in the name of her husband, other than that she doesn't own any other such movable assets.

In case of immovable assets, she has one residential building in the name of her husband with allotment no. 10/28/40/60 Dag No. 234/235 Chalta Porgona, which is approx. Rs.4.5 Lacs in the recent market value.

Education :

She has an M.A Music degree from Bongiya Sangeet Kala Kendra in the year 2010.

Career and Political Life :

She is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). Before that, she was a self-employed woman. The number and name of the constituency that she is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against her.