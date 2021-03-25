Durga Das Boro from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bodoland People's Front Kalaigaon

Early Life :

Durgadas Boro is a son of Late Indra Mohan Das Boro. He is 63 years old, a resident of Mahaliapara, Tangla, District - Udalguri, Assam. He is married to Deepannita Das Boro. He is a Cultivator and a Pension-holder and his wife is a businesswoman. He is going to contest from Bodoland People's Front party for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

He has 4 self bank accounts and 2 bank accounts in the name of his spouse and a good amount of cash in hand, he has also invested in Insurance Policies and owns gold jewellery and also has Motor Vehicle in the name of his spouse.

• In case of immovable asset, he owns two agricultural land worth Rs. 7,50,000 and a Residential House, worth Rs. 1,21,00,000.

Education :

He has Bachelors in Arts from Mangaldai College under Gauhati University in the year 1984.

Career and Political Life :





He was elected as an INC candidate in the year 2016 from Panery Assembly Constituency and he secured the 3th position with 19089 votes, that is 17.74%. He is a Cultivator and a Pension Holder. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 64 Panery Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.