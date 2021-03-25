Gauri Kuwar Borbhuyan from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Gauri Kuwar Biography Candidate Gender Female Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early life:

Gauri Kuwar is a resident of Sarupathar in Hojai district of Assam. She is the daughter of Rameshwar Kuwar and she is 25 years old. She is married to Gauranga Mondal.

Education:

She is class X (Matric) pass from Rengbong Anchalie High School.

Career and Politics:

She is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, her total movable assets consist of worth Rs 10,000 and her husband's total movable assets are worth Rs 1 lakh. The total immovable assets are worth Rs 20 lakhs.