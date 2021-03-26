Gobindra Chandra Basumatari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male United People's Party (L) Udalguri

Early Life:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari is the son of Late KhandaBasumatari. He is 62 years old and is a resident of Village Angrajulli, P.O. Bhairabkunda, P.S. Udalguri, MouzaUdalguri, Dist. Udalguri. He is married to PranimaNarzari. He is the Deputy Chief Executive Member of BTR and his wife is a government employee. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of United People's Party (Liberal) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from UdalguriVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari received his Master's degree from Global Open University, Dimapur, Nagaland in the year 2015.

Career & Political Life:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatariis a candidate of United People's Party (Liberal). His name is enrolled in L.A. -69 Udalguri Constituency, at serial no. 984, in part no. 139. He has no criminal cases pending against him.