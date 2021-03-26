 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Gobindra Chandra Basumatari political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 8:34 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

United People's Party (L)

Udalguri

Early Life:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari is the son of Late KhandaBasumatari. He is 62 years old and is a resident of Village Angrajulli, P.O. Bhairabkunda, P.S. Udalguri, MouzaUdalguri, Dist. Udalguri. He is married to PranimaNarzari. He is the Deputy Chief Executive Member of BTR and his wife is a government employee. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of United People's Party (Liberal) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from UdalguriVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatari received his Master's degree from Global Open University, Dimapur, Nagaland in the year 2015.

Career & Political Life:

Gobindra Chandra Basumatariis a candidate of United People's Party (Liberal). His name is enrolled in L.A. -69 Udalguri Constituency, at serial no. 984, in part no. 139. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Gobindra Chandra Basumatari Gobindra Chandra Basumatari biography Gobindra Chandra Basumatari political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X