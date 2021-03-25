Golam Mostafa from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Mazbat Early Life : Golam Mostafa is a son of Abdul Matin. He is 43 years old, resident of Udalguri, Orang Mouza, District - Udalguri, BTAD, Assam. He is married to Chahida Begam. He was a Managing Director, Fishery. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any moveable asset. • In the case of immovable asset, he owns a Residential House at Udalguri district with 672 Sq.Ft. which is worth Rs. 1,60,000 in the recent market value.

Education :





He is B.P.P passed from K.K.H.O.U in the year 2012.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was Managing Director at Fishery. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.