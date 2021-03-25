Gopal Chandra Paul from Karimganj North: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Gopal Chandra Paul

Party: Samajwadi Party

Constituency: Karimganj North

Early Life:

Gopal Chandra Paul is from Silchar Road, Karimganj district. He is 61 years old. His father's name is Late Mahendra Chandra Paul.

Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass.

Career and Politics:

In the 1996 Assam Assembly elections, Gopal Chandra Paul was defeated by Sirajul Haque Choudhury of AGP. Paul was contesting as an Independent. Paul is contesting the Assam Assembly elections for the second time on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Karimganj North.