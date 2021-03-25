 Top
Gopi Baruah from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 4:54 PM GMT

Candidate Name: Gopi Baruah

Party: All India Trinamool Congress

Constituency: Nalbari

Early Life:

Gopi Baruah is from Gabradal, Tihu in Nalbari district. He is 52 years old. His father's name is Late Chandra Kanta Baruah.

Education:

He is Class 8 pass from Gohain Kamal High School, Nalbari.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Gopi Baruah contested as an Independent candidate and was defeated by Ashok Sarma of BJP. Baruah got 271 votes while Sarma won with 99131 votes.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable asset is Rs. 69,000. The market value of his immoveable assets is Rs. 30,000.

