Gour Chandra Das from Dholai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Gour Chandra Das



Party Name: Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Constituency: Dholai (SC)

Early Life

Gour Chandra Das is the son of Mohan Lal das. He is about 36 years of age. He is a resident of SUCI(C) office, Ukilpatty, Silchar, in the Cachar District of Assam.

Education:

He is a MA (Sociology) from Assam University in the year 2015.

Career and Politics

Gour Chandra Das was a candidate in the 2016 Assam Assembly elections from the Dholai (SC) constituency but he lost to BJP's Parimal Shuklabaidya. He would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the Dholai constituency on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 24,636.