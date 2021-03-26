Gula Ahmed Mazumder from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

Gula Ahmed Mazumdar is the son of Late Moshaid Ali Mazumder. He is 37 years old and is a resident of Village Vichingcha Part II, P.O.- Vichingcha, P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi. He is self-employed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Gula Ahmed Mazumder passed his HSLC examination from Chiporsangon Public School in the year 2005.

Career & Political Life:

Gula Ahmed Mazumder is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 531, in Part No. – 51. He has no criminal cases pending against him.