Hareswar Barman from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  26 March 2021 7:54 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

IND (Independent)

Rangiya

Early Life:

Hareswar Barman is the son of Late MahendraNath Barman. He is 67 years old and is a resident of Vill. Kaniha, P.O. Kaniha, P.S. Rangia, Dist. Kamrup. He is married to RatnaGoswami Barman. He is a cultivator and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from RangiyaVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Hareswar Barman received his B.A. degree from B. Baruah College in the year 1975.

Career & Early Life:

Hareswar Barman is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -57 Rangiya Constituency, at serial no. 502, in part no. 213. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


