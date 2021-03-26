Hareswar Barman from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate's Gender
Party
Constituency
Male
IND (Independent)
Rangiya
Early Life:
Hareswar Barman is the son of Late MahendraNath Barman. He is 67 years old and is a resident of Vill. Kaniha, P.O. Kaniha, P.S. Rangia, Dist. Kamrup. He is married to RatnaGoswami Barman. He is a cultivator and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from RangiyaVidhan Sabha Constituency.
Education:
Hareswar Barman received his B.A. degree from B. Baruah College in the year 1975.
Career & Early Life:
Hareswar Barman is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -57 Rangiya Constituency, at serial no. 502, in part no. 213. He has no criminal cases pending against him.