Hari Mohan Das from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Hari Mohan Das Biography
Candidate Gender
Female
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Jamunamukh
Early Life:
Hari Mohan Das is a resident of Padum Pukhuri Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Bashiram Das. Hari is 62 years old and he is a farmer.
Education:
He is class V (5) pass from Kapashbari M.E. School in 1976.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 50,000 and his immovable assets consist of agricultural land.