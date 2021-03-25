Hari Mohan Das from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Hari Mohan Das Biography Candidate Gender Female Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Hari Mohan Das is a resident of Padum Pukhuri Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Bashiram Das. Hari is 62 years old and he is a farmer.

Education:

He is class V (5) pass from Kapashbari M.E. School in 1976.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 50,000 and his immovable assets consist of agricultural land.